Amazon Has a Prime Pharmacy Problem

Amazon may be trying to lure people to its Amazon Prime with prescription cost savings, but customers aren’t buying it.

Amazon Prime is the company’s popular service that bundles free shipping and lower prices for members. The membership also comes with a variety of other services and features, but it seems that some of them are not very popular.

According to Business Insider, Morgan Stanley conducted a survey to see what services mattered most to Amazon Prime users. The survey found the company’s prescription service ranks dead last among the reasons people subscribe to Prime. In fact, only 2% cited Prime Pharmacy as the reason for signing up.

To put that in perspective, Prime Gaming, Echo/Alexa integration, and Amazon Fresh all ranked higher. The company chalked Prime Pharmacy’s lack of popularity up to its relative newness.

“To compare a newer Prime benefit like the Prime prescription savings benefit, to one like Prime Video or two-day delivery, isn’t a true apples to apples comparison. The Prime prescription savings benefit is relatively new, and we are committed over the long term to making healthcare services easier and more affordable,” the spokesperson told Insider.

Amazon has been aggressively moving into the healthcare industry, even rumored to be interested in Signify Health. Only time will tell if the company’s Prime Pharmacy eventually gains traction.