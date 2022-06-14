Amazon’s Global Corporate Affairs Group Prepares to Flatten Hiring

In yet another indication of an economic downturn, Amazon is reportedly preparing to flatten hiring and budget growth for its Global Corporate Affairs (GCA) group in 2023.

The GCA group is responsible for Amazon’s corporate communications, lobbying, and public policy. In an internal memo seen by Business Insider, the group is preparing to flatten both its hiring and its budget for 2023, as a result of pullback the company is experiencing as the pandemic winds down.

Amazon experienced explosive growth through most of the pandemic, with the company serving as a lifeline for people quarantining and isolating at home. As things have begun to return to normal, however, the company has suddenly found itself with a glut of warehouse space and even missed expectations for its first quarter financial results.

Interestingly, Amazon took issue with Insider’s reporting, saying “most” of their reporting on the story was “incorrect,” but failed to give any specific details. Amazon did provide Insider with the following statement:

“We continue to hire this year and plan to continue investing as the business grows into next year, albeit at different levels based on the individual teams and the stage of the businesses and topics they support. Of course, as we do every year when we plan, we will be looking to find efficiencies in our operations,” the spokesperson said.