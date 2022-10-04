Amazon Freezes Corporate Retail Hiring for Remainder of 2022

Amazon is continuing its hiring freezes, pausing hiring in corporate retail for the remainder of 2022.

Amazon has been working to reduce its headcount as a result of the economic downturn. The company had already prepared to flatten hiring for its Global Corporate Affairs (GCA) group and relied on attrition to reduce its headcount by 100,000 across the company.

According to The New York Times, the company sent an email to recruiters telling them it was pausing hiring for its corporate retail division. As the Times points out, there were 20,000 such open jobs as recently as Monday.

Amazon reportedly told recruiters not to describe the situation as a “hiring freeze,” but said all the open jobs should be closed and new jobs will not be posted until next year.

Candidates that had interviews scheduled before October 15 may be grandfathered in and receive offers if they are a good fit. Even if they are hired, however, they will not start their new jobs until next year.

“Amazon continues to have a significant number of open roles available across the company,” Brad Glasser, an Amazon spokesman, told the Times in a statement. “We have many different businesses at various stages of evolution, and we expect to keep adjusting our hiring strategies in each of these businesses at various junctures.”