Amazon Freezes Corporate Hiring

Amazon is cracking down on hiring even more, freezing all “incremental” corporate hiring, according to a new report.

Amazon has been struggling with the economic headwinds facing the tech industry, as well as the world. The company recently froze hiring for its advertising unit, despite it being one of the fastest growing divisions within the company.

Amazon has now frozen corporate hiring and plans to keep the freeze in place for some time.

“With the economy in an uncertain place and in light of how many people we have hired in the last few years, Andy and S-team decided this week to pause on new incremental hires in our corporate workforce,” wrote Beth Galetti, senior vice-president of People Experience and Technology at Amazon, in a company blog post.

“We had already done so in a few of our businesses in recent weeks and have added our other businesses to this approach,” Galetti continues. “We anticipate keeping this pause in place for the next few months, and will continue to monitor what we’re seeing in the economy and the business to adjust as we think makes sense.”