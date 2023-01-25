Amazon Faces First-Ever UK Strike

Amazon is facing its first-ever strike in the UK, with hundreds of workers at its Coventry warehouse announcing strike dates.

While Amazon is notorious for its efforts to combat unionization, unions in other countries are far more common than in the US. Workers at the company’s Coventry warehouse are going on strike over Amazon’s proposed 50 pence an hour raise.

According to UPI News, Amazon’s employees were asking for a raise that would bring their pay on par with US workers. The UK workers currently are paid $12.90 an hour, but were requesting $18.50 an hour.

“Amazon workers in Coventry are set to make history on 25 January, becoming the first ever Amazon workers in the UK to go on strike,” said Amanda Gearing, GMB Senior Organiser.

“They’ve shown they’re willing to put themselves on the line to fighting for what’s right. But people working for one of the most valuable companies in the world shouldn’t have to threaten strike action just to win a wage they can live on.

“GMB urges Amazon UK bosses to give workers a proper pay rise and avoid industrial action altogether.”

The strike began January 25, and will last for 24 hours. The union will extend the strike if Amazon refuses to negotiate.