Amazon Expands Same-Day Drone Delivery to Phoenix, Arizona

Amazon is continuing to expand its same-day drone delivery, adding the West Valley Phoenix Metro Area to its service area.

Amazon has been working to cut the time it takes to deliver products, with drone delivery cutting that down to as little as an hour or less. The company says customers near Tolleson, Arizona will benefit from the service.

With this new location, we’re fully integrating into Amazon’s delivery network, meaning, for the first time, our new MK30 drones will deploy from facilities next to our Same-Day Delivery site in Tolleson. These smaller sites are hybrid—part fulfillment center, part delivery station. They allow us to fulfill, sort, and deliver products all from one site so we can get packages out to our customers even quicker. Our Same-Day Delivery sites are situated close to the large metro areas they serve, which means customers get their orders faster. And with connections to the larger Amazon fulfillment centers nearby, we are able to offer Same-Day Delivery on millions of items.

Interestingly, the drone Amazon uses has been approved for Beyond Visual Line of Sight operations, significantly extending the range of deliveries.

Safety is our top priority. Our new drone, the MK30, has received FAA approval to begin operations to customers. Our approval includes the ability to fly Beyond Visual Line of Sight, using our sophisticated on-board detect and avoid system. This is an historic, first-of-its-kind approval for a new drone system and a new operating location following a rigorous FAA evaluation of the safety of our systems and processes. This approval allows us to start making Prime Air deliveries to customers in the West Valley Phoenix Metro Area of Arizona. Customers will have access to the over 50,000 everyday essentials—including household products, beauty items, and office/tech supplies—our largest selection of items ever to be available for fast drone delivery at a service fee.

“As Amazon embarks on the national expansion of its Amazon Drone Delivery Program, we’re proud to have their innovative presence in our community. By bringing this service to new communities, they’re not just delivering goods; they’re delivering opportunities and economic growth for all,” said Juan F. Rodriguez, mayor of Tolleson, earlier this year. “Amazon’s commitment to innovation exemplifies the entrepreneurial spirit that drives our city forward.”

“This kind of delivery is the future, and it’s exciting that it will be starting in the Phoenix Metro Area,” said Kate Gallego, mayor of Phoenix, earlier this year. “The shift toward zero-emission package delivery will help us reduce local pollution and further cement our city as a hotbed for the innovative technology of tomorrow.”