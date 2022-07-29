Amazon Drive Is Shutting Down

Amazon is informing customers that it plans to shut down its cloud storage service, Amazon Drive.

Amazon Drive competes in the same space as Dropbox, Box, OneDrive, Google Drive, and others. The company has decided to shut down the service, sending emails to customers to inform them of the change. Per Amazon’s FAQ page, the service will be shuttered at the end of the year.

After December 31, 2023, customers will no longer have access to their files in Amazon Drive.

Between now and the shutdown date, Amazon will take other phase-out steps.

Yes, on October 31, 2022, the Amazon Drive app will be removed from the iOS and Android app stores. On January 31, 2023, Amazon will no longer support uploading files on the Amazon Drive website. You will still be able to view and download your files until December 31, 2023.

The company is doubling down on its Amazon Photos service, with customers photos and videos automatically available saved to that service.