Amazon Doubles Prime Video Ads to Six Minutes Per Hour

Amazon has quietly doubled the advertising load on its Prime Video streaming service, a move that signals the company’s aggressive push into the lucrative ad-supported streaming market.

According to a recent report by AdWeek, the ad load on Prime Video has increased to an average of six minutes per hour, up from the initial two to three-and-a-half minutes per hour when ads were first introduced in January 2024. This shift, while still lighter than traditional television’s 13 to 16 minutes of ads per hour, places Amazon in a competitive middle ground among streaming platforms like Hulu, Tubi, and Paramount+, which reportedly have heavier ad loads.

The increase, which was not publicly announced, has been confirmed by ad buyers who noted a gradual uptick in ad inventory over the past year. This comes as Amazon seeks to capitalize on the growing demand for streaming ad space, with the company reporting over 130 million U.S. customers on its ad-supported tier as of May 2025, a jump from 115 million in 2024, as cited by the Los Angeles Times. The strategic ramp-up aligns with earlier statements from Amazon executives, who hinted at plans to expand ad slots in 2025, per reporting from the Financial Times.

A Shift from a “Light Load” Promise

When Amazon initially rolled out ads on Prime Video, it positioned the move as a “gentle entry” into advertising, emphasizing a “very light ad load” to ease subscribers into the experience. Kelly Day, Vice President of Prime Video International, had previously assured users that the service would avoid mid-content interruptions, a promise that helped temper backlash when ads were forced on subscribers unless they paid an additional $2.99 per month for an ad-free experience, as noted by PCMag.

However, the doubling of ad time suggests a departure from that initial restraint. While Amazon still maintains fewer ads than linear TV and some competitors, the change has not gone unnoticed by viewers, with reports of growing frustration surfacing on platforms like BGR and Gizmodo. Subscribers who once appreciated the minimal disruption now face a more commercial-heavy viewing experience, raising questions about how much further Amazon might push before risking user churn.

Balancing Revenue and User Experience

Amazon’s ad load increase reflects a broader trend in the streaming industry, where platforms are increasingly leaning on advertising to boost revenue amid rising content costs and subscription fatigue. The company’s ability to grow its ad-supported user base while expanding ad inventory demonstrates its confidence in striking a balance between monetization and user satisfaction. AdWeek highlights that Amazon’s ad growth strategy also includes regional expansions into markets like Brazil, India, and Japan in 2025, signaling a global push.

Yet, the risk of alienating subscribers remains. As Ars Technica points out, the gradual nature of the ad increase may be a calculated move to test tolerance levels. For now, Amazon appears to be betting that its vast content library and Prime ecosystem will keep users engaged, even as commercials become more frequent. Whether this gamble pays off will depend on how well the company listens to viewer feedback while chasing ad dollars in an increasingly crowded streaming landscape.