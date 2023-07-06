Amazon Devices & Services Will Reveal New Products September 20

Amazon Devices & Services is planning to unveil its new products on September 20, according to a LinkedIn post by SVP David Limp.

Devices & Services is responsible for all the various devices Amazon makes, including the Kindle, Ring, Fire streaming devices, tablets, and more. According to Limp, the division will reveal its newest devices in September.

The Devices & Services team has already had a very busy year, and now that Amazon’s HQ2 is officially open, it only feels right to gather there in a few months to share a bit more of what we’ve been working on. Mark your calendar for 9/20 for some news from us!

It’s unclear how ambitious this year’s event will be amid company-wide cost-cost-cutting measures, but Amazon clearly intends to release something.