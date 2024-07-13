Amazon Deploys Rufus AI Shopping Assistant to All US Customers

Amazon has made its generative AI-powered shopping assistant, Rufus, available to all US customers after several months of beta testing.

Rufus was introduced in February 2024 to a small subset of Amazon mobile app customers. The AI chatbot is designed to help answer questions, provide information, and inform shopping decisions. The company has used the feedback from the beta period to improve the chatbot, and is now rolling it out to all US customers.

Amazon says Rufus helps answer questions based on the information that is available for various products:

Customers are asking Rufus specific product questions, and Rufus is sharing answers based on the helpful information found in product listing details, customer reviews, and community Q&As. Customers are asking Rufus questions like, “Is this coffee maker easy to clean and maintain?” and “Is this mascara a clean beauty product?” They’re also clicking on the related questions that Rufus surfaces in the chat window to learn more about the product—for example, “What’s the material of the backpack?” Customers can also tap on “What do customers say?” to get a quick and helpful overview of customer reviews.

The AI chatbot is also able to help customers easily compare products:

Customers are using Rufus to quickly compare features by asking questions like, “What’s the difference between gas and wood fired pizza ovens?” Aspiring runners are asking questions such as, “Should I get trail shoes or running shoes?” and people shopping for TVs are asking Rufus to, “Compare OLED and QLED TVs.” I recently used Rufus to help me compare options and find my son his first baseball glove—“Comfortable baseball gloves for a 9 year old beginner.” I ended up buying this one, if you’re curious.

Interestingly, because Rufus is based on generative AI and trained to answer a wide variety of questions, it is able to answer questions that are not directly related to a purchase:

Because Rufus can answer a wide range of questions, it can help customers at any stage of their shopping journey. A customer interested in cookware may first ask, “What do I need to make a soufflé?” Preparing for special occasions is also popular among customers, with shoppers asking questions like, “What do I need for a summer party?”

Amazon’s AI chatbot is a good example of some of the tangible ways AI can be used to improve the consumer experience and surface helpful information and inform decisions.