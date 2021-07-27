Amazon Denies Bitcoin Rumors

Amazon has denied it plans on accepting Bitcoin as payment, despite a job posting that seemed to indicate the contrary.

Amazon made headlines last week when it post a job for a “Digital Currency and Blockchain Product Lead.” Most significantly, the job listing is for a role in the Payments Acceptance & Experience team:

The Payments Acceptance & Experience team is seeking an experienced product leader to develop Amazon’s Digital Currency and Blockchain strategy and product roadmap.

The above description led many to conclude Amazon was on the verge of accepting crypto as payment. It appears that is not the case, however, as a spokesperson has denied any such plans.

“Notwithstanding our interest in the space, the speculation that has ensued around our specific plans for cryptocurrencies is not true,” said a spokesperson from Amazon, according to Reuters.

“We remain focused on exploring what this could look like for customers shopping on Amazon.”