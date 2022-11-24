Amazon Commits $1 Billion a Year for Theatrical Releases

The movie industry received good news Wednesday, with Amazon committing more than $1 billion a year for theatrical releases.

The movie industry has had a rough couple of years as the pandemic took a toll on in-person attendance. Amazon is deeply entrenched in the industry — for an internet company — thanks to its Prime Video service and its MGM studio acquisition.

According to a report by Bloomberg, Amazon plans to make 12 to 15 movies a year for theatrical release. The combined budget will be more than $1 billion.

The news led to a significant boost to cinema stocks, according to CNBC.