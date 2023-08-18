Amazon Cheaps Out In Offer to Influencers and Gets Roundly Mocked

Amazon has provided some laughs to influencers, offering them an extraordinarily low offer to make videos for the company’s Inspire feed.

Social media influencers can and do make significant sums to promote various products and services in sponsored videos. Amazon wanted to tap into that, sending emails to influencers offering to pay them for videos featuring two or more of the company’s products.

Unfortunately, according to Fortune, the company offered $25 per video, which is roughly one-tenth of the going rate. The company also shows how out of touch it was in the sheer number of videos it asked for. In the email creators received, the company was asking for up to 500 videos for $12,500.

“I don’t think everyone has 500 Amazon items sitting in their homes,” Jazmine Flores told Bloomberg.

“Because I’m in the beauty/skincare niche, I have to be careful, do my research, and it takes a whole lot of time to produce, write, model, act, do my own hair and makeup all while being a homeschooling mother of two,” she added. “It shouldn’t be treated as a side gig.”