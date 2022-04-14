Amazon Charging US Sellers 5% Fee For Inflation and Fuel

Amazon is increasing its fees for US-based sellers, charging an additional 5% fee for inflation and fuel charges.

Amazon is the world’s biggest e-commerce marketplace and is increasingly one of the largest shipping companies in the US. The company relies on third-party sellers for many of the products that populate its marketplace, but those sellers are about to get hit with additional fees, thanks to the increased cost of business Amazon is facing.

According to CNBC, Amazon is notifying US sellers it will be charging them a 5% surcharge for inflation and fuel costs.

“The surcharge will apply to all product types, such as non-apparel, apparel, dangerous goods, and Small and Light items,” the notice stated. “The surcharge will apply to all units shipped from fulfillment centers starting April 28.”

The e-commerce giant says the costs are “subject to change.”