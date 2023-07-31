Amazon CEO: Prime Delivering Items Faster Than Ever Before

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy says the company’s Prime service is delivering more goods to more customers faster than ever in its 18-year history.

Amazon Prime is one of the company’s most popular services, providing members with discounted prices and same or next-day delivery. According to a tweet by Jassy, the company has hit a new record in terms of Prime deliveries:

We’re now delivering for U.S. Prime members faster than we have in the 18-year history of Prime (over 1.8B same-day or next-day deliveries so far this year). Customers really appreciate being able to get their items this quickly, and I’m proud of the invention and hard work from our teams to get to this point. We’re not done inventing here. — Andy Jassy (@ajassy) — July 31, 2023

Doug Herrington, CEO of Worldwide Amazon Stores, credits “regionalizing” US operations with the improved service:

In short, we divided the country into smaller, easier-to-reach regions. Previously, we fulfilled orders from any of our operational sites across the country. Now we have eight interconnected regions serving smaller geographic areas. We keep a broad selection of inventory in each region, making it faster and less expensive to get those products to customers. Today, more than 76% of the orders we fulfill come from within the customer’s region. Items shipped from nearby fulfillment centers or delivery stations helps packages get to customers not only faster, but also with fewer emissions.

Herrington also says the company has started using smaller, same-day delivery facilities to facilitate faster processing and delivery:

As a result, the average time from picking a customer’s items to positioning the customer’s package on the outbound dock is 11 minutes in Same-Day facilities, more than an hour faster than our traditional fulfillment centers. And these hybrid facilities allow us to fulfill, sort, and deliver all from one site—making the entire process of delivering customer packages even faster.

Amazon is clearly firing on all cylinders, giving Prime customers the price and service they want and demonstrating why Amazon is a growing threat to traditional retailers.