Amazon Calls for Revitalizing the USPS

Amazon is throwing its weight behind efforts to revitalize the United States Postal Service, calling it the company’s “first and oldest business partner.”

The USPS has been facing increasingly difficult times as a result of the digital transformation. With people relying more on electronic communications than letters, USPS revenue has dropped precipitously. The outlook is even worse, with the USPS estimating it will lose $160 billion over the next 10 years.

The Postal Service Reform Act is bipartisan legislation that has been introduced in an effort to help the USPS transition to a more sustainable future.

We’re proud of our partnership with USPS and want to continue working with the agency to innovate and deliver for our customers well into the future. With the House Oversight Committee’s swift advancement of the Postal Service Reform Act, we hope the full U.S. House and Senate will follow suit. Enacting these common-sense reforms will help guarantee that the USPS remains an affordable, reliable, and profitable package delivery system for the American people.

It remains to be seen what will happen with the the Postal Service Reform Act, but Amazon has made it clear where it stands.