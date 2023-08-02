Amazon Brings $25/mo Wireless Phone Service to Prime Members

After weeks of rumors, Amazon has finally unveiled its wireless phone plans for Amazon Prime members.

Amazon is teaming up with Dish Network’s Boost Infinity to provide the service. Prime subscribers are automatically pre-qualified for a locked-in price of $25/mo. The plan includes 5G, as well as unlimited talk, text, and data.

“Amazon is the perfect place to offer this Boost Infinite exclusive deal, making it easy for Prime members to purchase our SIM kit online, with an exclusive 20% discount, and activate their postpaid wireless service without setting foot in a store,” said Jeremy McCarty, Head of Boost Infinite. “It’s a different approach to wireless, elevating the customer experience and keeping things simple.”

“Amazon has always been about providing convenience, value, and selection to customers. Part of that is making it easier for customers to access wireless plans that are compatible with a variety of devices and can be set up from home,” said Steve Downer, Vice President of Consumer Electronics at Amazon. “The Boost Infinite Unlimited SIM kit gives Prime members an exclusive deal to access affordable postpaid wireless service on one of the top networks in the U.S. at a great value.”

The partnership is a good deal for Amazon Prime subscribers and provides a boost (no pun intended) to Dish Network’s wireless ambitions. The company purchased Boost from T-Mobile when the latter purchased Sprint and was forced to divest itself of some resources over regulatory concerns.

Since acquiring Boost, Dish has been working to build out its own 5G network, trying to become the fourth nationwide carrier in the US. Tapping into Amazon’s customer base, especially at such an affordable price, may be a good way to become a major player in the US wireless industry.