Amazon Announces ‘Climate Pledge Friendly’ to Aid Sustainable Shopping

Amazon has announced a new initiative, Climate Pledge Friendly, to help customers shop for sustainable products.

Amazon has increasingly been under fire from its own employees for a perceived lack of effort toward addressing climate change. This included a “climate strike” in 2019, when hundreds of employees walked out. The efforts appear to have made an impact, as Jeff Bezos pledged $10 billion to fight climate change in early 2020, and now Amazon has unveiled its new initiative.

Climate Pledge Friendly labels will appear on some 25,000 different products across a host of categories, including grocery, household, personal electronics, fashion and beauty, to name just a few. In order to receive the label, a product will need to have at least one of 19 sustainability certifications. A number of brands have gotten onboard, including Seventh Generation, Burt’s Bees Baby, Mrs. Meyer’s and HP.

“Climate Pledge Friendly is a simple way for customers to discover more sustainable products that help preserve the natural world,” said Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO. “With 18 external certification programs and our own Compact by Design certification, we’re incentivizing selling partners to create sustainable products that help protect the planet for future generations.”