Amazon Announces Amazon Q, the Company’s ChatGPT Rival

Amazon used its AWS re:Invent 2023 to unveil Amazon Q, its generative AI competitor to ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot, and Google Bard.

Generative AI has become the hottest trend in tech, with companies large and small investing heavily in the tech. OpenAI, and its backer Microsoft, jumped to an early lead, leaving Google, Amazon, and others to catch up, which Amazon hopes to do with Amazon Q.

According to the company, its generative AI is designed specifically to give customers the ability to customize it to their needs:

Amazon Q brings a set of capabilities to support developers and IT professionals. Now you can use Amazon Q to get started building applications on AWS, research best practices, resolve errors, and get assistance in coding new features for your applications. For example, Amazon Q Code Transformation can perform Java application upgrades now, from version 8 and 11 to version 17.

The company says it leaned on its 17 years of experience with AWS to help create Amazon Q:

Application development is a journey. It involves a continuous cycle of researching, developing, deploying, optimizing, and maintaining. At each stage, there are many questions—from figuring out the right AWS services to use, to troubleshooting issues in the application code. Trained on 17 years of AWS knowledge and best practices, Amazon Q is designed to help you at each stage of development with a new experience for building applications on AWS. With Amazon Q, you minimize the time and effort you need to gain the knowledge required to answer AWS questions, explore new AWS capabilities, learn unfamiliar technologies, and architect solutions that fuel innovation.

Customers can learn more about Amazon Q here.