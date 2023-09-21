Amazon Announces a Generative AI-Powered Alexa

Alexa is getting some major upgrades, with Amazon leveraging the power of generative AI to boost the personal assistant.

Amazon held its 2023 Devices & Services event, spotlighting its plans for Alexa, Echo, Fire Tablets, and more. One of the highlights of the events was the addition of generative AI to Alexa.

Amazon says the addition of generative AI, based on its large language model, helps make Alexa more conversational, gives the assistant more utility, and allows it to respond with more personality.

Customers have told us time and again that they love Alexa’s personality. You don’t want a rote, robotic companion in your home, and I’d argue Alexa’s personality is one of the biggest reasons for Alexa’s broad adoption. As we’ve always said, the most boring dinner party is one where nobody has an opinion—and, with this new LLM, Alexa will have a point of view, making conversations more engaging. Alexa can tell you which movies should have won an Oscar, celebrate with you when you answer a quiz question correctly, or write an enthusiastic note for you to send to congratulate a friend on their recent graduation.

This round of updates to Alexa looks to be the biggest and most meaningful yet.