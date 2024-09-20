Amazon and Prime Video Join Motion Picture Association

Amazon and its Prime Video division have joined the Motion Picture Association (MPA), joining the six existing members.

The MPA is the leading lobby group for the movie industry. Its existing members include Paramount Pictures, Universal Studios, Sony Pictures, The Walt Disney Studios, Warner Bros. Discovery, and Netflix.

“The MPA is the global voice for a growing and evolving industry, and welcoming Prime Video & Amazon MGM Studios to our ranks will broaden our collective policymaking and content protection efforts on behalf of our most innovative and creative companies,” said Charles Rivkin, Chairman and CEO of the MPA. “MPA studios fuel local economies, drive job creation, enrich cultures, and bolster communities everywhere they work. With Prime Video & Amazon MGM Studios among our roster of extraordinary members, the MPA will have an even larger voice for the world’s greatest storytellers.”

“Amazon’s mission is to entertain customers around the world with compelling film and television. In order to do that, we must support storytellers, while also helping to sustain a robust entertainment industry that works for both studios and our creative partners,” said Mike Hopkins, Head of Prime Video & Amazon MGM Studios. “We are proud to join the MPA and its member studios in their collective efforts to protect creators, content, and consumers worldwide.”

Prior to officially joining the MPA, Amazon had worked closely with the group. In addition, Amazon purchased MGM in 2022, which had been an MPA member for decades.

Prime Video & Amazon MGM Studios has worked with the association since 2017 as a governing board member of the MPA’s Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE), the world’s leading anti-piracy coalition. Additionally, MGM was a member of the association from 1928 until 2005. Rivkin recruited Netflix to join the association in 2019.

The fact that two of the seven MPA members are streaming services is a strong indication just how powerful and important streaming video companies have become.