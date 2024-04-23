Amazon Adds Drone Delivery Location, Removes Another

Amazon is expanding its drone delivery service, adding a new location and removing at one in California.

Amazon has been investing in its drone service, working to speed up the last stage of the delivery process. The company previously launched the service in College Station, Texas in mid-2022. The company says it is now adding West Valley Phoenix Metro Area to its service area.

We’re now adding a new location and entering into the next stage of the program’s evolution. Later this year, drone deliveries are coming to the West Valley of the Phoenix Metro Area in Arizona. With this new location, we’ll be fully integrated into Amazon’s delivery network, meaning, for the first time, drones will deploy from facilities next to our Same-Day Delivery site in Tolleson. These smaller sites are hybrid—part fulfillment center, part delivery station. They allow us to fulfill, sort, and deliver products all from one site so we can get packages out to our customers even quicker. Our Same-Day Delivery sites are situated close to the large metro areas they serve, which means customers get their orders faster. And with connections to the larger Amazon fulfillment centers nearby, we are able to offer Same-Day Delivery on millions of items.

“As Amazon embarks on the national expansion of its Amazon Drone Delivery Program, we’re proud to have their innovative presence in our community. By bringing this service to new communities, they’re not just delivering goods; they’re delivering opportunities and economic growth for all,” said Juan F. Rodriguez, mayor of Tolleson. “Amazon’s commitment to innovation exemplifies the entrepreneurial spirit that drives our city forward.”

“This kind of delivery is the future, and it’s exciting that it will be starting in the Phoenix Metro Area,” said Kate Gallego, mayor of Phoenix. “The shift toward zero-emission package delivery will help us reduce local pollution and further cement our city as a hotbed for the innovative technology of tomorrow.”

At the same time, the company says it is closing a location in California.

As we look to the future and prioritize our resources to continue growing the program, we’ve also made the decision to close our delivery site in Lockeford. We’ll offer all current employees opportunities at other sites, and will continue to serve customers in Lockeford with other delivery methods. We want to thank the community for all their support and feedback over the past few years.

Amazon gave no reason for its decision to close the Lockeford site.