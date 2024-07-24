Alphabet Will Invest Up To An Additional $5 Billion In Waymo

Alphabet is continuing to invest in self-driving company Waymo, preparing to invest up to an additional $5 billion in the startup.

Waymo is one of a number of companies pushing autonomous driving tech forward, testing and deploying its taxis in a number of US cities. According to co-CEO Tekedra N Mawakana, Alphabet is continuing its investment in the company.

Alphabet has committed up to $5B to @Waymo. We are grateful for their immense vote of confidence in our team and recognizing the amazing progress we’ve made with our technology, product, and commercialization efforts. Tekedra N Mawakana (@TechTekedra) | July 23, 2024

Waymo has so far been able to avoid some of its competitors’ embarrassing incidents. With Alphabet’s ongoing support, the company could cement its position as an autonomous driving leader.