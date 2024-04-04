Advertise with Us
Alphabet Reportedly Interested In Purchasing HubSpot

Alphabet is reportedly investigating a purchase of HubSpot, a move that would turn the online marketing industry on its head....
Written by Matt Milano
Thursday, April 4, 2024

    According to Reuters, Alphabet has not yet made an offer for the online marketing firm, but is considering a deal. HubSpot is currently valued at $35 billion, which would make it Alphabet’s largest-ever acquisition if a deal does move forward.

    If the rumors are true, it’s a gutsy move for Alphabet at a time when the company is already fighting a DOJ lawsuit over claims it abuses its dominance in the ad tech industry.

    HubSpot refused to comment when Reuters reached out.

    “As standard practice, HubSpot does not comment on rumors or speculation. We continue to focus on building a great business and serving our customers,” a HubSpot spokesperson told the outlet.

