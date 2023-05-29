Almost Every State Sues Accused Robocall Company

Almost every state in the US has sued Avid Telecom, accusing the company of making more than 7.5 billion robocalls.

According to CBS News, the attorneys general of 48 states and the District of Columbia have joined in the suit against Avid Telecom. The company is accused of ignoring the National Do Not Call Registry, making 7.5 billion calls to people on the registry.

“Defendants chose profit over running a business that conforms to state and federal law,” the lawsuit alleged. “Defendants could have chosen to implement effective and meaningful procedures to prevent—or even significantly mitigate—the perpetration of illegal behavior onto and across Avid Telecom’s network but chose not to do so,” the lawsuit said.

The company has fired back saying it has stayed within the law.

“While the company always prefers to work with regulators and law enforcement to address issues of concern, as necessary, the company will defend itself vigorously and vindicate its rights and reputation through the legal process,” Neil Ende, Avid Telecom’s outside legal counsel, said.

“Contrary to the allegations in the complaint, Avid Telecom operates in a manner that is compliant with all applicable state and federal laws and regulations,” Ende added. “The company has never been found by any court or regulatory authority to have transmitted unlawful traffic and it is prepared to meet with the Attorneys General, as it has on many occasions in the past, to further demonstrate its good faith and lawful conduct.”

The attorneys general disagreed, saying the accused was guilty of harassment, threats, and scams.

“Every day, countless Arizona consumers are harassed and annoyed by a relentless barrage of unwanted robocalls – and in some instances these illegal calls threaten consumers with lawsuits and arrest,” Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes said in a press release. “More disturbingly, many of these calls are scams designed to pressure frightened consumers, often senior citizens, into handing over their hard-earned money.”