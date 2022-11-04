Alabama Media Group Goes All-Digital

The Alabama Media Group is throwing in the towel on physical newspapers, instead opting for an all-digital approach.

The internet has been the death-knell for many newspapers, especially local and smaller regional ones. The Alabama Media Group published four newspaper in Alabama and Mississippi, but the company is halting publication in favor of all-digital, according to The Houston Chronicle.

“We remain deeply committed to serving our local communities and are producing high-quality journalism and reaching more people than ever before,” Alabama Media Group President Tom Bates said. “At the same time, we’re adjusting to how Alabama readers want their information today, which increasingly is on a mobile device, not in a printed newspaper.”

The newspapers being retired are The Birmingham News, Huntsville Times, Mobile Press-Register, and Mississippi Press.