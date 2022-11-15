Al Gore-Backed Website Tracks Worst Climate Offenders

A new website is designed to shed light on the worst climate offenders and polluters throughout the world.

The website, Climate TRACE, harnesses “satellite imagery and other forms of remote sensing, artificial intelligence, and collective data science expertise to track human-caused GHG emissions with unprecedented detail and speed.”

The website works much like Google Maps, or other mapping software, allowing users to zoom in and see exactly what organizations are the top polluters in their area.

Climate TRACE is backed by Al Gore, a long-time climate activist, as well as Google.org, Benificus Foundation, Generation Investment Management partners, Schmidt Futures, and Patrick J. McGovern Foundation.

The website says its goal is to provide the information decision makers need:

Climate TRACE’s emissions inventory is the world’s first comprehensive accounting of GHG emissions based primarily on direct, independent observation. Our innovative, open, and accessible approach relies on advances in technology to fill critical knowledge gaps for all decision makers that rely on the patchwork system of self-reporting that serves as the basis for most existing emissions inventories.

Individuals can try the website here: https://climatetrace.org/