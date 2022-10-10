Akamai Will Double Linode’s Global Footprint

Akamai plans to double Linode’s global footprint, adding a dozen new data centers.

Akamai purchased Linode for $900 million in early 2022. Linode was previously one of the largest privately owned cloud providers, competing against AWS, Microsoft, and Google Cloud. The service is especially popular for its Linux virtual machine instances. A deal with Akamai, a leading CDN provider, made sense and provided a way for Linode to expand its scale even more.

The deal appears to be paying off, with Akamai looking to invest in a major expansion of Linode’s services.

“Today, we are happy to share that we plan to add more than a dozen new Linode data centers — equipped with Linode’s full product suite — across North America, APAC, LATAM, and Europe by the end of 2023,” writes Shawn Michaels, VP of Product Management. “Our first new location is planned for Ashburn, Virginia, later this year with more to follow in the first half of 2023.

“Along with Ashburn, we are planning to add locations in Amsterdam, Chennai, Chicago, Delhi, Jakarta, Los Angeles, Osaka, Miami, Paris, Rome, São Paulo, Seattle, and Stockholm. The exact number of sites, locations, and dates of operation are all being actively worked on. We plan on providing regular updates as the details for each location solidify.”