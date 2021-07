Some of the biggest websites on the internet were down, thanks to a service disruption at Akamai Technologies.

Users (including yours truly) started getting DNS errors when visiting common websites. The list of impacted sites include Airbnb, Delta, FedEx, McDonald’s, UPS and many more.

Akamai has said the issue was the result of a service disruption, and has already taken steps to fix the it.

We have implemented a fix for this issue, and based on current observations, the service is resuming normal operations. We will continue to monitor to ensure that the impact has been fully mitigated. — Akamai Technologies (@Akamai) July 22, 2021

The company also confirmed the issue was not due to a cyberattack.