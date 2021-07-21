Aisera Partners With Microsoft to Deliver AI Service Desk Solutions

Aisera has become member of the Microsoft for Startups program, partnering with Microsoft to deliver AI-based service desk solutions.

Aisera specializes next-gen AI service desks, automating requests, tickets and operations for customer service, DevOps, HR and IT. Aisera’s platform uses conversational AI and natural language processing to help deliver personalized experiences and reduce costs and resolution times.

The companies will offer AI Service Desk on Azure, as well as AI Service Desk on Teams.

“Being a part of the Microsoft for Startups program is another proud moment for Aisera as we continue an era of explosive growth of the company having recently announcing a new round of funding, new customers including Dartmouth College, and exciting new integrations and partnerships that empower our enterprise-focused end-to-end automation services,” said Muddu Sudhakar, founder and CEO of Aisera. “With the support of Microsoft as a key growth partner, we are prepared to take the next step in enhancing Aisera’s services, increasing our offerings and raising our auto-resolution rates for our enterprise customers.”

“The Microsoft for Startups program was started with the goal of assisting innovative startups, like Aisera, to escalate their growth so they can reach the enterprise businesses that need their solutions,” said Jeffrey Ma, Vice President, Microsoft for Startups. “It’s clear that Aisera will be another success story for the Microsoft for Startups program and we look forward to working alongside their team to make that happen.”