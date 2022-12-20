AirTag Firmware Update Addresses Stalking Concerns

Apple has issued multiple AirTag updates in the past two months, but has just released details on exactly what the updates entailed.

AirTag Firmware Update 2.0.24, released in November, is of particular importance since it endeavors to address issues with stalking. AirTags have become the tool of choice for many stalkers due to their small size, and Apple has already been sued over their use. In at least two cases where AirTags were used for stalking, the cases ended in the victims being murdered.

With AirTag Firmware Update 2.0.24, Apple is trying to make it easier for individuals to determine when an unknown AirTag is in their vicinity. The company detailed the following changes:

Enables Precision Finding to help locate an unknown AirTag detected moving with you.

If your iPhone is awake, a notification alerts you when an AirTag that’s separated from its owner is traveling with you and emitting a sound to indicate it has been moved.

Both features require iOS 16.2 and an iPhone that supports Ultra Wideband.