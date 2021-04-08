AI Wars: 96% of Companies Using AI to Combat AI-Powered Cyberattacks

A new report shows that AI is increasingly being used in a defensive capacity, to combat AI-powered cyberattacks.

While AI promises to revolutionize many industries, it’s already creating significant problems in the realm of cybersecurity. A new report by MIT Technology Review Insights, in association with AI cybersecurity company Darktrace, shows just how much AI is impacting the field.

Offensive AI risks and developments in the cyberthreat landscape are redefining enterprise security, as humans already struggle to keep pace with advanced attacks.

In fact, 60% of respondents said that human response measures were already falling behind automated attacks. As a result, 96% of respondents are deploying AI to help defend against AI attacks.

Of the various types of threats, email and phishing attacks were the most troubling. Some 40% found email and phishing attacks “very concerning,” with 34% viewing them as “somewhat concerning.” A staggering 94% of detected malware is spread via email. AI makes the problem even worse by creating emails that are almost indistinguishable from legitimate ones.

Max Heinemeyer, director of threat hunting for Darktrace, saw email phishing attempts adapt as a result of the pandemic. “We saw a lot of emails saying things like, ‘Click here to see which people in your area are infected,’” he says.

Based on MIT and Darktrace’s report, it appears the industry is entering an AI arms race, one that will have significant implications on the future of cybersecurity.