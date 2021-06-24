AI Used to Restore Rembrandt’s The Night Watch

Artificial intelligence has crossed another milestone, being used to restore Rembrandt’s masterpiece The Night Watch.

The Night Watch was created in 1642, but was trimmed on all four sides in 1715. Amsterdam’s Rijksmuseum has used AI to restore the missing pieces, using an early copy as the source, according to BBC News.

“The Night Watch as it is displayed in the Rijksmuseum is etched into our collective memory. Thanks to this reconstruction, we can now see that the composition as it was painted by Rembrandt was even more dynamic,” Rijksmuseum director Taco Dibbits said.

“It is wonderful to be able to now see with our own eyes The Night Watch as Rembrandt intended it to be seen.”

The project is yet another example of the transformative effect AI can have on a wide range of industries.