AI Startup Co-Founder Andrew Tulloch Joins Meta After $1.5B Offer Rejection

In a surprising turn of events in the competitive world of artificial intelligence, Andrew Tulloch, co-founder of the buzzy startup Thinking Machines Lab, has decided to join Meta Platforms Inc. This move comes just months after Tulloch famously rebuffed a staggering $1.5 billion offer from Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, according to reports from Mint. Tulloch, a former OpenAI engineer and a key figure in AI research, had been building Thinking Machines alongside ex-OpenAI CTO Mira Murati, focusing on advanced AI systems designed to push the boundaries of machine learning efficiency.

The transition marks a significant win for Meta, which has been aggressively poaching top talent to bolster its AI ambitions amid intensifying rivalry with companies like OpenAI and Google. Sources close to the matter indicate that Tulloch’s expertise in scalable AI infrastructure—honed during his previous 11-year stint at Meta—made him a prime target. His departure from Thinking Machines Lab, confirmed by the startup, leaves questions about the young company’s future trajectory, especially as it prepares to launch its inaugural product aimed at enhancing AI model performance.

The Rejection That Shook Silicon Valley: Inside Tulloch’s Initial Defiance and What Changed

Tulloch’s earlier rejection of Zuckerberg’s offer captured headlines across the tech world, with outlets like The Times of India detailing how the package included equity and incentives valued at over $1.5 billion over several years. At the time, Tulloch prioritized independence, opting to steer Thinking Machines toward innovative AI tools that could rival established players. Posts on X (formerly Twitter) from industry observers, such as those highlighting the “AI leapfrog effect” in sectors like healthcare, underscored the high stakes, reflecting sentiment that startups like Thinking Machines were poised to disrupt incumbents.

However, recent developments suggest a shift in priorities. According to a scoop by The Wall Street Journal, Tulloch’s decision to join Meta followed renewed negotiations, potentially influenced by the tech giant’s vast resources for AI scaling. Insiders speculate that Meta’s ongoing investments in open-source AI projects, such as Llama models, appealed to Tulloch’s background in efficient computing frameworks like PyTorch, which he helped develop during his prior tenure.

Implications for Thinking Machines Lab: Navigating a Key Loss Amid AI Boom

Thinking Machines Lab, founded in 2025, had quickly gained traction for its focus on “thinking” AI systems that emphasize reasoning over raw data processing. With Tulloch’s exit, co-founder Murati now faces the challenge of maintaining momentum, as noted in discussions on platforms like Reddit’s OpenAI community. The lab’s first product, expected soon, aims to optimize AI training processes, but losing a technical powerhouse like Tulloch could slow progress.

Meta, meanwhile, continues its talent acquisition spree, having recently onboarded other high-profile figures like Alexandr Wang as Chief AI Officer, per News18. This pattern highlights the cutthroat nature of AI recruitment, where compensation packages often reach nine figures to secure experts capable of advancing generative technologies.

Broader Industry Ramifications: Talent Wars and the Future of AI Innovation

Tulloch’s move underscores a broader trend in the technology sector, where loyalty to startups can waver against the allure of big tech’s infrastructure. As one X post from a tech executive pointed out, the rapid iteration enabled by generative AI demands resources that independents sometimes lack, echoing sentiments from figures like Andrew Ng on execution speed.

For industry insiders, this transition raises questions about consolidation in AI: Will more founders follow Tulloch’s path, or will it inspire greater resilience among startups? Meta’s gain could accelerate its push into next-gen AI, but it also spotlights the volatility of talent in a field where individual expertise can redefine competitive edges. As Tulloch integrates into Meta’s AI team, observers will watch closely for breakthroughs that justify this high-profile pivot.