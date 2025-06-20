AI Makes “Learn to Code” Advice Obsolete, Expert Warns

In a striking commentary on the rapidly evolving tech landscape, risk analyst Ian Bremmer recently appeared on “Real Time With Bill Maher” to deliver a sobering message: the once-golden advice of “learn to code” has become so obsolete due to advancements in artificial intelligence that it might now be worse than suggesting someone get a face tattoo.

The bold statement underscores a seismic shift in the job market, particularly for white-collar professionals who once viewed coding as a safe, lucrative career path.

As AI continues to permeate industries, its impact on software development and related fields has been profound. Bremmer highlighted how just a few years ago, learning to code was seen as a near-guaranteed ticket to financial stability and career growth. However, with AI tools now capable of writing code, debugging, and even designing complex systems at unprecedented speeds, the “learn to code” mantra has lost its luster, according to insights shared by Futurism.

AI’s Disruption of the Coding Industry

The cottage industry built around coding bootcamps, online courses, and self-taught programming success stories is crumbling under the weight of automation. Bremmer pointed out that AI has not only taken over routine coding tasks but is also encroaching on higher-level problem-solving roles once thought to be uniquely human. This has left many software developers, who invested significant time and money into mastering their craft, struggling to adapt.

Reports from Futurism note that some former developers are facing such dire financial straits that they’ve resorted to extreme measures like selling plasma to make ends meet. This stark reality paints a grim picture of an industry in flux, where the skills that once commanded high salaries are being devalued almost overnight by machine learning algorithms and generative AI platforms.

The Broader Implications for White-Collar Jobs

Beyond coding, AI’s reach extends to a wide array of white-collar professions, from legal research to content creation. Bremmer’s comments reflect a growing concern among industry experts that the rapid pace of technological change is outstripping workers’ ability to retrain. The risk is not just job displacement but a fundamental reshaping of what it means to have a “secure” career in the 21st century.

This isn’t merely a cautionary tale for coders; it’s a wake-up call for anyone whose work can be digitized. As AI systems become more sophisticated, the question shifts from “which jobs will be automated?” to “which jobs won’t be?” The urgency to pivot to skills and roles that complement rather than compete with AI is now paramount.

Looking Ahead: Adaptation or Obsolescence

For industry insiders, Bremmer’s analogy of coding advice being worse than a face tattoo serves as a stark metaphor for the permanence of poor career decisions in an era of relentless innovation. The challenge lies in identifying future-proof skills—perhaps in areas like AI ethics, human-AI collaboration, or niche creative fields—that can withstand the next wave of disruption.

Ultimately, the message is clear: adaptability is the new currency of career success. As the tech world continues to evolve at breakneck speed, clinging to outdated advice could leave professionals as marked as a regrettable tattoo, unable to erase the consequences of failing to keep pace with change.