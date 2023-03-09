AI Helps Drive Bing Across the 100M Daily User Threshold

Bing has hit an important milestone, thanks to an AI-driven boost, now boasting 100 million Daily Active Users.

Bing may be the second-largest search engine in the world, but it’s still a distant second to Google. The company’s foray into AI-powered search has certainly helped it gain some ground, turning Bing into a household name and helping drive the search engine across the 100M Daily Active User mark.

Yusuf Mehdi, Microsoft’s VP for Modern Life, Search and Devices, broke the news in a blog post:

We are pleased to share that after a number of years of steady progress, and with a little bit of a boost from the million+ new Bing preview users, we have crossed 100M Daily Active Users of Bing. This is a surprisingly notable figure, and yet we are fully aware we remain a small, low, single digit share player. That said, it feels good to be at the dance!

Interestingly, the uptick is not just old users returning to give Bing and its AI another try:

Of the millions of active users of the new Bing preview, it’s great to see that roughly one third are new to Bing. We see this appeal of the new Bing as a validation of our view that search is due for a reinvention and of the unique value proposition of combining Search + Answers + Chat + Creation in one experience.

Mehdi also attributes the growth to Bing’s search results being better than ever:

The second factor driving trial and usage is that our core web search ranking has taken several significant jumps in relevancy due to the introduction of the Prometheus model so our Bing search quality is at an all-time high.

It’s nice to see Bing gaining traction and continuing to provide an alternative to Google’s dominance.