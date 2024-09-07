AI and the Future of Translation: Will Machines Take Over or Empower Translators?

Artificial intelligence (AI) is forcing many industries to rethink their processes and workforce dynamics, and the translation industry is at the forefront of this transformation. As AI becomes more integrated into translation services, it raises an important question: will this technological advancement empower human translators or ultimately render them obsolete?

While the initial assumption may be that AI would reduce job opportunities in the field, recent data reveals a far more nuanced picture. AI, specifically in the form of large language models (LLMs), is enhancing productivity, improving the quality of translations, and—surprisingly—creating more job opportunities for translators. Yet, this is not a story without controversy, as professionals within the industry debate whether AI is truly a blessing or a looming threat.

AI’s Impact on Productivity: A Double-Edged Sword?

Nicholas Thompson, CEO of The Atlantic, has observed a counterintuitive trend: AI is increasing the number of people employed in translation. “Better LLMs increase the speed at which translators work,” says Thompson. “They increase the quality of work, and they increase the amount the translators are paid.” This is because AI allows translators to complete tasks more efficiently, meaning they can handle more work and increase their earning potential.



Recent studies support this claim. According to research, translators using AI models complete tasks 31% faster on average, with time reductions from 10 minutes per task to just over 6 minutes. This boost in productivity has translated into higher earnings, with AI-assisted translators making 16.1% more per minute than those who rely solely on manual efforts.

However, not everyone agrees that AI’s productivity benefits are wholly positive. Professional translator Susmi Rosenthal sees AI as more of a hindrance than a help. “AI translation is not very good at all and has not really become better,” she says. “What it does is make real translators spend time fixing junk at lower prices.” In Rosenthal’s experience, the quality of AI-generated translations can be so poor that correcting them often takes longer than translating the content from scratch. “I’ve had to cease working and send it back with the message that it needs total rework—full price.”

Quality Concerns: Can AI Match Human Expertise?

One of AI’s key promises is its ability to improve the quality of translations. LLMs are trained on vast amounts of data and can recognize patterns in language use, leading to more consistent translations that maintain uniform terminology and style. AI also benefits from continuous learning, meaning the models improve over time by gathering machine and human input feedback.

“LLMs increase the quality of work,” Thompson explains. AI models can translate text with greater fluency and contextual understanding, which allows businesses to expand their reach more easily. Companies like The Atlantic have started to use AI translations more frequently as the quality improves, and this trend is expected to grow across multiple industries.

But the question of whether AI can truly rival human expertise remains contentious. While AI may excel at basic translations, many professionals believe it struggles with the nuances of language that only humans can understand. “AI often fails to grasp cultural subtleties or idiomatic expressions,” says Inclusion Strategy & Inclusive Communications Consultant Claudia Vaccarone. “I see an increase in poor-quality translated content in direct mail. E-commerce companies use AI to translate their mailings, and I see egregious mistakes—misgendering customers or translating idiomatic expressions literally.”

This sentiment echoes the concerns of others in the field. For complex, specialized texts—such as legal or medical documents—AI is far from perfect. Translator John Woodworth emphasizes that AI models are unreliable for certain tasks. “Try a simple translation from one well-documented language to another and then back again,” he suggests. “It’s highly doubtful that an accurate meaning will survive.”

Job Creation or Job Erosion?

One of the most debated aspects of AI in translation is its impact on employment. Will AI lead to widespread job losses or create new opportunities for translators?

Data so far suggests that AI is helping to expand the translation industry by lowering the cost and time barriers to translation. This means that companies that previously didn’t invest in translation services can now do so, creating more demand. As Thompson explains, AI “makes it easier for companies that didn’t do any translation to do some, and for companies that do some to do more.” This shift has allowed media companies like The Atlantic to significantly increase their translation output.

Yet, the impact on job quality is a growing concern. Translator Bernhard Sulzer warns that while AI might create more jobs, it could also lead to a “flood of poorly translated content,” where less skilled workers are hired to clean up AI-generated translations. This could drive down wages and reduce the quality of work for those who have honed their craft over years of experience. “The less good/cheap translators you mention—they are not translators,” Sulzer asserts. “They may speak two languages, but they don’t do real translation.”

Moreover, while some translators are seeing increased pay due to AI, others fear that the commoditization of translation services will push rates down, particularly as companies turn to cheaper, AI-assisted workers. This potential race to the bottom raises ethical questions about the long-term sustainability of the profession.

AI’s Role in Globalization and Cross-Cultural Communication

On a broader scale, AI is opening new doors for global business. With its ability to translate vast amounts of content quickly and accurately, AI is helping companies break into new markets and improve cross-cultural communication. AI is a game-changer for businesses that need to localize their content for different regions.

“AI lowers barriers to entry,” says AI and tech expert Pradeep Sanyal. “We might see a surge in global content accessibility, which could dramatically shift the landscape of international communication and cultural exchange.” In this sense, AI has the potential to democratize translation services, making them more accessible to smaller businesses and emerging markets.

However, the industry must grapple with the ethical implications as translation becomes more automated. AI is far from perfect, and miscommunication due to faulty translations could lead to significant consequences—particularly in sensitive fields like healthcare or legal services. Moreover, the potential for AI to misinterpret cultural nuances remains a serious concern.

A Paradigm Shift in Translation Services

While AI is undoubtedly increasing productivity, improving quality, and creating more jobs, it is also raising questions about the industry’s long-term health. As Vaccarone points out, “Monolingual marketing executives at multinational companies are spamming us with poorly translated content,” signaling a potential decline in professional translation standards.

Yet many translators remain optimistic about the future. As AI continues to evolve, it will likely take on more routine, low-level tasks, allowing human translators to focus on high-value, complex projects. “AI is a force multiplier,” says Sanyal. It enhances human capabilities rather than supplanting them.

In the end, the role of AI in translation services will depend on how the industry adapts. If translators can leverage AI to amplify their skills rather than view it as a competitor, they may find themselves at the forefront of a rapidly expanding market. “The future of AI in translation,” says Thompson, “is not about replacing humans, but amplifying what they can do.”

While the technology has undeniably increased productivity and opened new opportunities, it has also sparked concerns about job quality, ethical standards, and the true extent of its capabilities. One thing is clear: human translators remain essential, not just for their linguistic expertise, but for their ability to capture the cultural and contextual subtleties that AI still struggles to grasp.