Advocates Petition Microsoft for Extended Windows 10 Security Updates to Reduce E-Waste

The Looming End of Windows 10 Support

As Microsoft prepares to sunset free security updates for Windows 10 on October 14, 2025, a growing chorus of consumer advocates and environmental groups is urging the tech giant to reconsider. The decision could render hundreds of millions of computers obsolete overnight, exacerbating electronic waste and cybersecurity risks. At the heart of this push is a petition from the Public Interest Research Group (PIRG), which warns that up to 400 million perfectly functional PCs might end up in landfills if support isn’t extended.

PIRG’s campaign, detailed on their website at pirg.org, calls on Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella to provide ongoing free updates, emphasizing the environmental toll. With 53% of global PCs still running Windows 10 and 40% unable to upgrade to Windows 11 due to hardware requirements, the stakes are high. Advocates argue that Microsoft’s move contradicts its sustainability pledges, potentially generating 1.6 billion pounds of e-waste.

Environmental and Economic Ramifications

This isn’t just about outdated software; it’s a broader critique of planned obsolescence in the tech industry. PIRG’s efforts have gained traction, with over 20,000 signatures collected as early as 2023, according to a report in Born’s Tech and Windows World. The group highlights how discarding viable hardware burdens consumers financially, especially in lower-income households where upgrading isn’t feasible.

Microsoft has offered paid extended security updates starting at $30 per year for individuals, but critics say this isn’t enough. A Windows Central analysis notes that PIRG views this as an inadequate solution, pushing instead for free, automatic extensions to keep devices secure without added costs.

Industry Responses and Precedents

The pressure has yielded some concessions. In response to advocacy, Microsoft introduced a $1 extended support option for schools, as covered in a PIRG article at pirg.org. This move, influenced by thousands of supporters and shareholder advocates like Green Century Capital Management, shows the company’s willingness to adapt for specific sectors, but broader action remains elusive.

Consumer Reports has joined the fray, sending a letter to Nadella labeling the paid model “hypocritical” given Microsoft’s environmental commitments. Their advocacy, detailed at advocacy.consumerreports.org, argues that forcing upgrades widens digital divides and accelerates waste. A global coalition, including PIRG, amplified this in a recent release warning of insecurity for millions of devices post-2025.

Security Risks in a Post-Support World

Without updates, Windows 10 users face heightened vulnerabilities to cyberattacks, a concern echoed in India Today. Industry insiders note that this could strain enterprise IT departments, where legacy systems persist in critical infrastructure like healthcare and transportation.

Microsoft’s business model relies on driving adoption of newer OS versions, but advocates contend this prioritizes profits over planetary health. As TechTimes reported, the petition’s momentum reflects widespread frustration with tech’s throwaway culture.

Path Forward for Sustainable Tech

Looking ahead, extending support could set a precedent for longer product lifecycles across the industry. PIRG’s ongoing push, including a recent news release at pirg.org, urges Microsoft to lead by example. With the end date approaching, the debate underscores tensions between innovation, security, and sustainability.

For tech leaders, this saga highlights the need for hardware-agnostic software strategies. As Consumer Reports and others press on, Microsoft’s response could reshape how companies balance user needs with corporate goals, potentially averting a massive e-waste crisis.