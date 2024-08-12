ADT Breach Sees Consumer Data Sold Online

ADT is the latest company to experience cybersecurity incident, revealing that bad actors accessed some of its customer databases.

ADT revealed the incident in an SEC filing:

ADT Inc. (“ADT” or the “Company”) recently experienced a cybersecurity incident during which unauthorized actors illegally accessed certain databases containing ADT customer order information. After becoming aware of the incident, the Company promptly took steps to shut down the unauthorized access and launched an investigation, partnering with leading third-party cybersecurity industry experts. The attackers nonetheless obtained some limited customer information, including email addresses, phone numbers and postal addresses.

The company says it does not believe the bad actors were able to compromise any information directly related to customers’ security systems, nor does it believe the breach will have any significant impact on the company’s financial outlook.

Based on its investigation to date, the Company has no reason to believe that customers’ home security systems were compromised during this incident. Additionally, the Company has no reason to believe the attackers obtained other personally sensitive information such as credit card data or banking information. The Company is continuing its investigation into this cybersecurity incident and has notified the customers it believes to have been affected, who comprise a small percentage of the Company’s overall subscriber base. While the investigation remains ongoing, as of the date of this filing, the Company believes this cybersecurity incident has not materially impacted its operations and does not expect that this incident is reasonably likely to have a material impact on the Company’s overall financial condition, results of operations, or ability to meet its 2024 financial guidance.

A company that provides security for business and home customers alike is bound to be a high-priority target for bad actors. Fortunately, it appears the damage is fairly limited.

Nonetheless, hackers have reportedly been selling the ADT customer data online, so individuals will likely see an uptick in scam and phishing attacks.