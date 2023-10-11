Adobe Releases Next-Gen Firefly Models With Improved Realism

Adobe announced the release of its next generation Firefly AI models, delivering photorealistic image creation.

Adobe says users have already generated more than 3 billion images with its Firefly image generator. The new version, Firefly Image 2, is designed to improve on the original with more realistic image generation.

Firefly Image 2 generates higher-quality images and illustrations, enhances human rendering quality with improvements to skin, hair, eyes, hands and body structure, offers better colors and improved dynamic range and provides users greater ability to control output – ultimately helping produce creative visions faster. Like the initial Firefly model, Firefly Image 2 is trained on licensed content, such as Adobe Stock, and public domain content where the copyright has expired. It supports text prompts in over 100 languages, along with new paid plans that include an allocation of “fast” Generative Credits.

The company says it is rapidly improving Firefly, providing users with commercially viable option.

“Our rapid, continuous pace of Firefly innovation continues with imaging, design and vector generation advancements – three new models that set new industry standards for output quality and user control,” said Ely Greenfield, chief technology officer, Digital Media at Adobe. “Firefly continues to offer the world’s best combination of visual capabilities, designed to be commercially safe, enables transformative new creative workflows across Adobe apps.”