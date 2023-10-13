Adobe Project Fast Fill Brings Generative AI to Video Editing

Adobe has unveiled Project Fast Fill, an effort to leverage the power of generative AI to edit and manipulate videos.

Video editing is far more difficult than standard image editing, but Adobe believes generative AI is the key. The company unveiled its Project Fast Fill at its Adobe MAX creative conference:

Project Fast Fill brings the power of Firefly generative AI to video for the first time. Leveraging Generative Fill technology – which Adobe Photoshop already uses to ease the addition, removal, or expansion of content in images with simple Firefly-powered text prompts – Project Fast Fill offers an early look at what human-prompted generative AI could enable inside Adobe video editing tools including Premiere Pro and After Effects.

“Adobe Sneaks are a can’t-miss, fan-favorite moment at MAX every year, and for good reason – nothing is more inspiring than brilliant employees demonstrating cutting-edge technologies that might power future Adobe products,” said Gavin Miller, vice president and fellow of Adobe Research. “Our passion for creators is at the heart of each Sneak, and this year’s showcase highlights exciting new ways generative AI and 3D technologies can supercharge creative expression, reimagining what Adobe tools make possible.”