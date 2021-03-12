Adobe Photoshop Now Available For Apple’s M1 Macs

Adobe has released the first version of Photoshop for Apple’s new M1 Macs, and the performance gains are impressive.

Adobe Photoshop is one of the premier applications that has been on the Mac platform for decades. Many Mac professionals have been waiting for Photoshop to make its appearance on the new M1 machines before making the jump.

The wait is finally over, with Adobe releasing the first version of an M1-compatible Photoshop. Adobe’s Pam Clark announced the news in a company blog post:

Starting today, Photoshop runs natively on Macs powered by the M1 chip and takes advantage of the performance improvements built into this new architecture. Our internal tests show a wide range of features running an average of 1.5X the speed of similarly configured previous generation systems. Our tests covered a broad scope of activities, including opening and saving files, running filters, and compute-heavy operations like Content-Aware Fill and Select Subject, which all feel noticeably faster. Our early benchmarking also shows that some operations are substantially faster with the new chip.

The performance boost is sure to be a big draw for graphics pros. The M1, based on the same processor used in the iPhone and iPad, has been winning rave reviews for its performance. Photoshop’s gains running on the new processor are sure to help drive additional Mac sales.