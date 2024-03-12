Add Activision’s Bobby Kotick to the List of Potential TikTok Buyers

Amid ongoing talks of a potential TikTok ban or forced sale, former Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick has expressed interest in buying the platform.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Kotick has discussed the possibility of purchasing TikTok with potential partners. He reportedly discussed the deal with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman among others, opening the door to OpenAI using data from TikTok for AI training.

TikTok has been in US crosshairs for years. The company has had repeated privacy scandals, and its parent company’s strong ties with Beijing have raised ongoing national security concerns. Those concerns have seemingly been validated by the company’s actions, such as using TikTok to surveil Forbes journalists.

Most recently, the House Energy and Commerce Committee unanimously voted to advance a bill that could lead to a ban on the social media app, according to CNN. TikTok’s efforts to enlist its users in opposition to the bill backfired, leading lawmakers to double-down on their concerns.

Kevin O’Leary has also emerged as a potential buyer, and may be seen as a better option. Kotick’s tenure at Activision included accusations that he turned a blind eye to discrimination and sexual harassment.