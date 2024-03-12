Advertise with Us
Request Media Kit
SocialMediaNews

Add Activision’s Bobby Kotick to the List of Potential TikTok Buyers

Amid ongoing talks of a potential TikTok ban or forced sale, former Activision-Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick has expressed interest in buying the platform....
Add Activision’s Bobby Kotick to the List of Potential TikTok Buyers
Written by Matt Milano
Tuesday, March 12, 2024

    • Amid ongoing talks of a potential TikTok ban or forced sale, former Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick has expressed interest in buying the platform.

    According to The Wall Street Journal, Kotick has discussed the possibility of purchasing TikTok with potential partners. He reportedly discussed the deal with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman among others, opening the door to OpenAI using data from TikTok for AI training. 

    TikTok has been in US crosshairs for years. The company has had repeated privacy scandals, and its parent company’s strong ties with Beijing have raised ongoing national security concerns. Those concerns have seemingly been validated by the company’s actions, such as using TikTok to surveil Forbes journalists

    Most recently, the House Energy and Commerce Committee unanimously voted to advance a bill that could lead to a ban on the social media app, according to CNN. TikTok’s efforts to enlist its users in opposition to the bill backfired, leading lawmakers to double-down on their concerns.

    Kevin O’Leary has also emerged as a potential buyer, and may be seen as a better option. Kotick’s tenure at Activision included accusations that he turned a blind eye to discrimination and sexual harassment.

    Get the WebProNews newsletter
    delivered to your inbox

    Get the free daily newsletter read by decision makers

    Subscribe
    Advertise with Us

    Ready to get started?

    Get our media kit

    About Us

    WebProNews is a leading publisher of business and technology email newsletters and websites.

    Reach our audience
    Publication Categories
    WebProNews is an iEntry Publication
    ©2024 iEntry, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy | Legal | Contact Us |