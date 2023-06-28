Activision Will Likely Abandon Microsoft Deal if FTC Wins Ruling

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick has indicated that his company would likely end its efforts to sell to Microsoft if the FTC wins its case.

The FTC is trying to block Microsoft’s $69 billion purchase of Activision, citing the damage the company could do to the computer gaming industry, as well as the computer industry in general. The UK has already moved to block the deal, while the EU has signed off on it.

A judge already issued a temporary restraining order while the FTC pursued a broader injunction.

According to Bloomberg, Kotick has testified that his company would likely abandon the deal with Microsoft if the FTC prevails. Kotick also testified that there is absolutely no incentive for Microsoft and Activision to withhold popular games from the PlayStation as Sony has alleged would happen.

“If we were to remove Call of Duty from PlayStation, it would cause serious reputational damage,” Kotick said, via AP News. He also said that making an inferior version for PlayStation users would lead to “vitriol from gamers.”