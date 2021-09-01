AccuWeather Alerts Coming Exclusively to T-Mobile Customers

AccuWeather has announced a new severe weather alert notification system exclusively for T-Mobile customers.

Severe weather is becoming an increasingly dangerous issue for people around the world. More powerful hurricanes, raging wildfires, blistering heat waves, freak blizzards and devastating tornadoes wreak havoc with greater frequency each year.

AccuWeather is one of the leading weather forecast services, serving more than 1.5 billion people daily. The company is now rolling out a severe weather alert system, AccuWeather Alerts, specifically for T-Mobile customers, following a successful pilot program in three T-Mobile markets.

T-Mobile customers can receive up-to-the-minute alerts for “Severe Weather Potential,” “Severe Weather Threat” and “Dangerous Weather Imminent!” via their iOS and Android devices.

“Every year, severe weather claims hundreds of thousands of lives and causes trillions of dollars in damage around the world,” said AccuWeather Founder and CEO Dr. Joel N. Myers. “Our expert meteorologists not only offer the most accurate forecasts, but they understand the importance of communicating the impact of severe weather effectively, so people can take appropriate action. As part of our mission to save lives, help keep families and property safe, AccuWeather Alerts can inform people to make the best weather-impacted decisions.”

The new alerts are integrated into the AccuWeather app, and will be available in 20 markets prone to severe weather beginning August 31. The markets include Atlanta, Boston, Greenville, SC, Houston, New York, Orlando, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C. and many more.