A Web-Based Version of Threads May Be Coming This Week

Meta is reportedly planning to unveil a web-based version of Threads as early as this week, following a period of internal testing.

Threads become one of the fastest-growing apps in history, but it still has some missing functionality compared to X (Twitter), which it is clearly targeting. One of the biggest omissions is a fully functional web-based version. As The Wall Street Journal points out, users can see some posts via the web, but the experience is very limited.

Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, revealed in a post that the company is already testing the web-based version internally ahead of a launch.

“It’s a little bit buggy right now, you don’t want it just yet,” Mosseri said. “As soon as it is ready we will share it with everybody else.”

Meta is betting heavily on Threads, positioning it as a rival to X at a time when users are increasingly disenfranchised with the platform following Elon Musk’s purchase of the company. Providing a web-based version is a big step toward fully competing with X.