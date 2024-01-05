A Paid Version Of Google Bard Is Coming

A paid version of Google’s Bard AI appears to be on the horizon, and will likely require a Google One membership.

The news was first spotted by developer Bedros Pamboukian, it appears Google plans to call the paid option “Bard Advanced.”

hi, bard advanced will be free for 3 months and you’ll need Google One too, enjoysies the fact that it’s in prod implies it’s ready & being tested (currently an experiment) again, not a leaker, but Google keeps putting stuff in plain sight and literally nobody realizes… — Bedros Pamboukian (@bedros_p) — January 3, 2024

Google has been struggling to catch up with OpenAI and Microsoft in the AI wars. The company must believe Bard is finally ready to compete with ChatGPT and Microsoft Copilot.