Advertise with Us
Request Media Kit
ArtificialIntelligenceTrends

A Paid Version Of Google Bard Is Coming

A paid version of Google's Bard AI appears to be on the horizon, and will likely require a Google One membership....
A Paid Version Of Google Bard Is Coming
Written by Staff
Friday, January 5, 2024

    • A paid version of Google’s Bard AI appears to be on the horizon, and will likely require a Google One membership.

    The news was first spotted by developer Bedros Pamboukian, it appears Google plans to call the paid option “Bard Advanced.”

    hi, bard advanced will be free for 3 months and you’ll need Google One too, enjoysies

    the fact that it’s in prod implies it’s ready & being tested (currently an experiment)

    again, not a leaker, but Google keeps putting stuff in plain sight and literally nobody realizes…

    — Bedros Pamboukian (@bedros_p) — January 3, 2024

    Google has been struggling to catch up with OpenAI and Microsoft in the AI wars. The company must believe Bard is finally ready to compete with ChatGPT and Microsoft Copilot.

    Get the WebProNews newsletter
    delivered to your inbox

    Get the free daily newsletter read by decision makers

    Subscribe
    Advertise with Us

    Ready to get started?

    Get our media kit

    About Us

    WebProNews is a leading publisher of business and technology email newsletters and websites.

    Reach our audience
    Publication Categories
    WebProNews is an iEntry Publication
    ©2024 iEntry, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy | Legal | Contact Us |