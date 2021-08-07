A whopping 86% of organizations expect to suffer a successful cyberattack in the next year.

Cyberattacks have been on the rise for years, although the last year has seen some particularly devastating examples. The ransomware attacks on Colonial Pipeline, Kaseya and JBS are some of most recent ones that have had far-reaching consequences.

Unfortunately, the outlook going forward doesn’t look much better. According to the latest research by Trend Micro, some 86% of organizations expect to be the victim of a successful cyberattack within the next 12 months.

In asking about attacks in the past 12 months and future attacks in next 12 months, the results don’t bode well for 2H’2021. Globally, 81% had 1 or more successful attacks, and 24% had 7 or more successful attacks in the past 12 months. Additionally, 86% say it is somewhat to very likely they will have a successful attack in the next 12 months. This again appears to indicate organizations know they are not prepared enough to defend against new attacks.

Cybersecurity has been a major focus of the Biden administration, but it looks like there’s still a long way to go before companies feel safe from threats.