Fubo CEO Rips Streaming Bullies: ‘We’re Fighting for Viewers!’

Fubo’s CEO David Gandler isn’t holding back. In a fiery exchange, Gandler blasted the big shots of the streaming world, accusing them of trying to “deprive consumers of choice and affordability” and manipulating prices to crush competition. “The consumer is the big winner today,” Gandler said, clearly fired up after a judge ruled in Fubo’s favor against a rival joint venture that he claims was trying to corner the market.

But don’t think Fubo’s backing down anytime soon. With a trial looming that could stretch into 2025 or even 2026, Gandler made it clear that Fubo’s focus is on the now, specifically on the lucrative fall sports calendar. “The ball’s in their court,” Gandler quipped, adding that Fubo is sticking to its guns, aiming for profitability by 2025.

Behind the scenes, Gandler revealed that the streaming behemoths weren’t just playing hardball—they were pulling out all the stops to maintain their stranglehold on the market. Fubo, he claims, was forced to take or leave not just the premium sports content but a bunch of unwanted channels too. “We were dealing with excessive above-market rates and forced bundling of channels,” Gandler said, slamming the tactics as anti-competitive.

Gandler isn’t here to mince words, especially when it comes to the dirty tactics used by legacy cable TV. He pointed out that these old-school strategies are now being dragged into the streaming era, but he’s not having it. “We’ve been denied the opportunity to offer a skinny bundle to consumers since 2015,” Gandler fumed, slamming Warner Bros. Discovery for refusing to play fair.

Despite offering the same terms as the competition, Fubo found itself locked out of key deals with Turner and TBS. “This is about keeping it for themselves,” Gandler said, calling out the industry giants for trying to monopolize the streaming landscape.

Looking forward, Gandler teased Fubo’s next move, hinting at the possibility of a sports-only package in the future. But he’s got bigger plans. Fubo’s “super aggregation strategy” aims to attract customers at all price points, from free services to the so-called “fat bundle” that could cost over $85. “There’s a huge opportunity here,” Gandler declared, making it clear that Fubo isn’t just playing in the App Store business—it’s gunning for the whole streaming market.

And when it comes to adding major players like Disney Plus or Max to those bundles, Gandler said Fubo’s been asking—but so far, the big names aren’t biting. “Our backs were against the wall,” Gandler admitted, but he’s not worried. He warned that with less competition, prices will only keep climbing—citing Disney Plus as an example, which has seen prices double in the last four years.

In the end, Gandler’s message is clear: Fubo is here to fight for the viewers, and he’s not backing down from a showdown with the streaming titans. “Consumers deserve better,” Gandler said, and it looks like Fubo is ready to deliver.

How Will Fubo Compete for Viewers?

Fubo, under the leadership of CEO David Gandler, is positioning itself to be a formidable player in the highly competitive streaming industry by focusing on a few key strategies that set it apart from the competition.

1. Sports-Centric Focus:

Fubo has carved out a niche as a sports-focused streaming service, differentiating itself from general entertainment platforms like Netflix or Disney Plus. By offering extensive live sports coverage, including niche sports that aren’t always available on other platforms, Fubo aims to attract and retain a loyal customer base of sports enthusiasts. Gandler has hinted at the potential for a sports-only package, which could appeal to hardcore fans looking for a tailored experience.

2. Super Aggregation Strategy:

Fubo isn’t just sticking to sports; it’s embracing a “super aggregation” strategy, which means offering a wide range of content packages that cater to different consumer needs and price points. This could range from free services to premium bundles, giving consumers flexibility in how they access content. By doing so, Fubo hopes to attract a broader audience beyond just sports fans, appealing to those who want more variety but still value live sports as part of their streaming experience.

3. Strategic Partnerships and Negotiations:

Fubo is actively engaging in negotiations to expand its content offerings, including efforts to bring major players like Disney Plus and Max into its ecosystem. Although these discussions have been challenging, with Gandler citing resistance from these major networks, Fubo is determined to keep pushing for deals that will enhance its content library and make its platform more attractive to consumers.

4. Fighting for Consumer Choice:

Gandler has been vocal about the importance of offering consumers choice and affordability in the streaming market. Fubo’s approach includes pushing back against industry practices that limit competition, such as forced bundling of unwanted channels. By standing up for consumer rights and advocating for more transparent and flexible content offerings, Fubo positions itself as a consumer-friendly alternative to traditional cable and larger streaming giants.

5. Financial Discipline and Profitability:

Gandler has set a clear goal for Fubo to achieve profitability by 2025. This focus on financial health is crucial for the company as it navigates the competitive and often costly streaming landscape. By balancing growth with profitability, Fubo aims to ensure its long-term sustainability and success in the market.

6. Embracing Innovation and Technology:

Fubo is also looking to leverage the latest technology to enhance its service offerings. This includes integrating new features that improve the user experience, such as personalized recommendations, enhanced streaming quality, and potentially, incorporating AI-driven insights to better understand and serve its audience.

In summary, Fubo’s strategy to compete in the streaming industry revolves around its sports-centric focus, flexible content offerings, strategic partnerships, advocacy for consumer choice, commitment to profitability, and embrace of innovation. By staying true to these core strategies, Fubo aims to solidify its position as a leading player in the streaming wars, offering something distinct and valuable to consumers.