Everything You Need to Know About the New Real Estate Agent Commission Rules

In a significant shift for the real estate industry, new rules going into effect this weekend are altering how real estate agents are compensated when buying or selling a home. This change, stemming from a landmark antitrust lawsuit settlement, aims to increase transparency and potentially lower costs for consumers.

Changes in Commission Structure

The overhaul in how real estate commissions are handled represents one of the most significant shifts in the industry in decades. Previously, it was standard for sellers to shoulder the burden of both the buyer’s and seller’s agent commissions, a structure that often kept overall costs high. Now, with the burden of negotiating and paying the buyer’s agent falling on the buyer, the process introduces more transparency but also complexity.

Leo, CEO of EXP Realty, described the transition as a “departure from the way things are done,” emphasizing that the changes will require both consumers and agents to adapt to a new reality. “I’m calling it the messy middle because it will be for consumers as well as agents getting used to the new process,” he said, noting that the change will fundamentally alter the dynamics of homebuying.

The new rules also create potential scenarios where buyers and their agents might need to negotiate directly with sellers who may or may not choose to contribute to the buyer’s agent fees. “We’ve already had stories where the agent presents the contract, and the buyer is confused because it’s not how things were done before,” Leo added. This confusion is likely to be a common theme as the industry adjusts to the new normal.

Barbara Clemens, president of a local realtor association, highlighted that some sellers might still offer to cover the buyer’s agent commission to make their properties more attractive, but this will no longer be transparent in the MLS listings. “Commission is not in the MLS any longer, so agents have to reach out to find out what the seller is offering,” Clemens explained. This shift underscores the need for buyers and their agents to be more proactive in understanding the financial implications of each transaction.

Despite the potential for disruption, many in the industry see this as an opportunity to enhance transparency and foster more informed decision-making. “This change forces everyone to be more upfront about the costs and value of the services provided,” said Aaron Farmer of Texas Discount Realty. “It’s a chance for agents to really demonstrate their worth and for buyers to make more educated choices.”

Impact on Buyers and Sellers

For Home Buyers:

Agent Commission Responsibility: Buyers are now responsible for negotiating and paying their agent’s commission directly.

Transparency of Fees: Buyers must have a clear understanding of agent fees upfront and agree on them before starting the home search.

Negotiation Requirement: Buyers need to negotiate commission fees with their agents before viewing homes.

Impact on Property Listings: Commission fees are no longer listed on the MLS; buyers must inquire with the seller’s agent to determine if the seller is contributing to the buyer’s agent fees.

Legal Agreement Requirement: Buyers are required to sign a written agreement with their agent before touring any homes.



For Home Sellers:

Agent Commission Responsibility: Sellers are no longer automatically responsible for paying the buyer’s agent commission.

Transparency of Fees: Sellers can choose whether to contribute to the buyer’s agent fees, but this cannot be disclosed in the MLS listings.

Pricing Strategy Impact: Sellers may need to adjust their pricing strategy depending on their willingness to contribute to buyer agent commissions.

Communication of Fees: Sellers must provide commission information through alternative means such as flyers, direct communication, or social media.

Focus on Marketing and Negotiation: As buyers now have direct responsibility for commission costs, sellers must focus more on effective marketing and negotiation strategies to attract potential buyers.



The new commission rules are poised to significantly alter the dynamics between buyers and sellers, with potential benefits and drawbacks for both sides. Buyers, particularly first-time homebuyers, may find the process more daunting as they navigate new responsibilities, including directly negotiating agent fees. “For many first-time buyers, this adds a layer of complexity that they may not have anticipated,” said Andi DeFelice, owner of Exclusive Buyer’s Realty. “They’re already stretching their finances to afford a home, and now they must also consider the cost of their agent’s services upfront.”

The impact on sellers could be mixed. While they might benefit from not having to automatically pay the buyer’s agent commission, this change could also affect their property’s marketability. “In competitive markets, sellers might still feel pressure to offer some form of compensation to attract buyers, especially if neighboring properties do so,” explained Gaby Pitts, president of the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals’ local chapter. “It’s a delicate balance—offering too little might turn buyers away, but offering too much could eat into the seller’s profits.”

Moreover, the rule change might lead to more strategic and varied approaches to how commissions are handled, depending on market conditions. In hot markets, sellers might be less inclined to offer buyer agent fees, knowing demand is high. In contrast, in slower markets, the need to incentivize buyers could see sellers reverting to covering more costs. “Sellers and their agents will need to carefully consider how these decisions impact the final sale price and the speed at which a property sells,” said Aaron Farmer of Texas Discount Realty. “It’s no longer a one-size-fits-all approach.”

This shift also emphasizes the need for both buyers and sellers to be more informed and prepared. As real estate professionals adjust to the new rules, the focus will be on clear communication and setting expectations from the outset. “There’s going to be a learning curve for everyone involved,” noted Leo, CEO of EXP Realty. “But ultimately, this could lead to a more transparent and fair process, where both parties better understand what they’re paying for and why.”

A New Era of Transparency

The introduction of these new commission rules signals a broader shift towards transparency in real estate transactions, a move that many industry experts believe is long overdue. “For too long, the inner workings of commission structures were opaque to most consumers,” said Kevin Sears, President of the National Association of Realtors (NAR). “This change gives buyers and sellers clearer insight into where their money is going and why.”

By requiring buyers to sign explicit agreements with their agents before starting the home search, the new rules ensure that all parties are on the same page from the outset. “This is about setting clear expectations,” explained Bernice Helman, NAR’s regional vice president for Indiana. “When buyers know upfront what their agents are charging and what services are included, it eliminates misunderstandings down the road and fosters trust.”

However, the increased transparency also places greater responsibility on agents to clearly communicate their value to clients. As the commission structure becomes more visible, agents will need to justify their fees more effectively. “This is an opportunity for agents to demonstrate their expertise and the critical role they play in navigating complex transactions,” said Mark Fisher, CEO of the Indiana Association of Realtors. “When everything is out in the open, it allows for more honest and productive conversations between agents and their clients.”

Despite the potential for initial confusion as both consumers and agents adapt to the new system, the long-term benefits of transparency are expected to outweigh the challenges. “Ultimately, this is about empowering consumers,” noted Sofia Veras, a digital policy expert. “When buyers and sellers have a clear understanding of what they’re paying for, it leads to better outcomes and a more efficient market overall.” As the real estate industry continues to evolve, these new rules mark a significant step toward a more transparent and consumer-friendly environment.

Looking Ahead

As the real estate industry adjusts to these new rules, there is a broad consensus that the changes will have lasting implications, not just for commission structures but for the overall way in which homes are bought and sold. “The industry will look different in five years,” predicted Stephen Brobeck, a senior fellow with the Consumer Federation of America. “These changes are just the beginning of a shift toward a more consumer-focused market.”

One of the key areas of interest will be how agents adapt to the new landscape. With commissions now more transparent and negotiable, agents will need to emphasize their unique value propositions to maintain their client base. “There’s going to be a lot more competition among agents to prove their worth,” said Aaron Farmer of Texas Discount Realty. “The days of assuming a standard commission rate without question are over. Agents who can clearly articulate their value and adapt to client needs will thrive.”

The industry may also see a rise in alternative business models, with some agents offering flat fees or a la carte services as they seek to differentiate themselves. “We’re likely to see more innovation in how real estate services are priced and delivered,” noted Mark Fisher, CEO of the Indiana Association of Realtors. “This could lead to more tailored and flexible options for consumers, which is ultimately a good thing.”

For consumers, the road ahead involves becoming more informed and proactive in their real estate transactions. “Buyers and sellers will need to do their homework more than ever before,” said Bernice Helman, NAR’s regional vice president for Indiana. “Understanding these new rules and how they impact the costs and services involved in a real estate deal is crucial to making the best decisions.”

As the industry navigates these changes, the focus will be on ensuring that the benefits of transparency and flexibility outweigh the challenges of adaptation. “Change is never easy,” reflected Sofia Veras, a digital policy expert, “but this is an important step toward a more equitable and consumer-friendly real estate market. The key will be how effectively the industry and its professionals manage this transition.”